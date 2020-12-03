Afghan envoy congratulates Azerbaijan on victory, voices support for Baku's fair position

By Azernews





By Vafa Ismayilova

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov received a copy of the credentials of newly-appointed Afghan ambassador Amanullah Jayhoon on December 2, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry reported on its website.

Congratulating Amanullah Jayhoon on his appointment as ambassador to Azerbaijan, Minister Jeyhun Bayramov noted with satisfaction close relations of friendship and cooperation between Azerbaijan and Afghanistan. It was noted with gratitude that Afghanistan supported Azerbaijan's rightful position on the settlement of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, which had been a serious threat to the security of Azerbaijan and the region as a whole for many years, especially the support demonstrated during the recent military operations.

The minister noted that there is a great potential for further development of bilateral relations between our countries. Ambassador Amanullah Jayhoon congratulated Bayramov and the entire Azerbaiiani people on the victory achieved under the leadership of Azerbaijani Commander-in-Chief President Ilham Aliyev.

It was stressed that Afghanistan has always stood by Azerbaijan's rightful position and clearly demonstrated this support. The ambassador said that Afghanistan values ??relations with Azerbaijan and he will spare no effort to further develop bilateral cooperation.

The parties exchanged views on expanding cooperation on international platforms, as well as other issues of mutual interest. The minister wished the ambassador success in his future endeavors.



