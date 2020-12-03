Azerbaijan gains brilliant victory by liberating its lands - Chairman of National Congress of Azerbaijanis of Georgia

By Trend





Azerbaijan struggled for the return of its lands and gained a brilliant victory, Ali Babayev, Chairman of the National Congress of Azerbaijanis of Georgia, told Trend.

"Due to the inaction of international organizations for 30 years, Baku was forced to restore justice on its own and return its lands recognized in accordance with all principles of international law," Babayev said.

According to the expert, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev pursued a worthy policy and returned the occupied lands to his people, throughout the war he experienced and rejoiced together with his people, and the people, in turn, sacredly believed in their leadership.

"It was this solidarity that became the foundations for the victory of the Azerbaijani people," Babayev said.

According to him, the transfer of the Lachin district to the jurisdiction of Azerbaijan is important both from a political and economic point of view.

"For thirty years the Azerbaijani people have been waiting for Lachin's return with tears in their eyes. Finally, this day has come," Babayev said.

According to the expert, in order to falsify historical facts, Armenia destroyed mosques and all Muslim heritage.

"Really, they didn’t think that one-day peace would come and the Armenians and Azerbaijanis of Nagorno-Karabakh would be able to peacefully coexist. No other way could be expected from the people who committed the Khojaly tragedy," the expert says.

According to him, Azerbaijan will again restore the destroyed cities, and the Nagorno-Karabakh will regain its former appearance, the same as it was during the time of its former owners - Azerbaijanis.

"If the Armenians considered these houses their own, they would not have burned them, because when the Azerbaijanis were forced to leave their homes, they did not commit such actions, because the Azerbaijanis built these houses and hoped to return to them. Azerbaijanis left their homes barefoot, in a fierce winter, and the Armenians were given the opportunity and time to leave quietly in cars. This is the wise policy of the Azerbaijani leadership," Babayev said.