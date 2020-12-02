Sanctions to be imposed over unauthorized visits to Karabakh

By Azernews









By Vafa Ismayilova

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Leyla Abdullayeva has said Azerbaijan will impose relevant sanctions on officials visiting Nagorno-Karabakh region without its permission.

Abdullayeva made the remarks in a comment on the Armenian media reports that a group of French MPs are expected to visit Armenia and Nagorno-Karabakh to hold meetings and assess the humanitarian situation on the ground.

"The official position of the Republic of Azerbaijan on the visits to its sovereign territory within its internationally recognized borders is clear and remains unchanged. Any visit to the territory of Azerbaijan, including its Nagorno-Karabakh region must be agreed with the Government of Azerbaijan. Those who violate the legislature of Azerbaijan are faced with relevant sanctions and their visit to Azerbaijan in the future is restricted," Abdullayeva said.

On November 18, a group of senators under the influence of the Armenian diaspora and the lobby submitted a draft resolution No. 145 "On the need to recognize the Nagorno-Karabakh Republic" to the Presidium of the French Senate. After the discussion, it was adopted on November 25. The step was seriously condemned by Azerbaijan's official circles.