Azerbaijan's cultural heritage highlighted in South Korea

An international online forum and a scientific conference on the theme "Value of humanity for a sustainable future" have been held in the city of Yeongju, South Korea.

President of the International Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation Gunay Afandiyeva took part in the scientific conference held as part of the UNESCO World Heritage Festival.

In her speech, Gunay Afandiyeva stressed the important role of the Turkic-speaking peoples in world history and culture, which are united by common historical roots, rich heritage, language, art, literature, traditions, national and spiritual values.

She pointed out that Turkic culture has contributed to world culture and gifted the world with many prominent thinkers, writers, poets and scientists.

Gunay Afandiyeva noted that that the International Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation was created by the initiative of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev with the support of the heads of state of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Turkey. Notably, Uzbekistan and Hungary have joined the organization since last year.

Furthermore, Gunay Afandiyeva briefed conference participants about the Foundation's activities carried out to study, preserve, and promote the cultural heritage of the Turkic world in the international arena.

In her speech, Gunay Afandiyeva also touched upon the cultural heritage of Nagorno-Karabakh, which is an integral part not only of Azerbaijan, but the entire Turkic world as a whole.

Reporting on the destruction by the occupiers of the historical, religious monuments, examples of architecture and art of Azerbaijan located in Nagorno-Karabakh and surrounding areas, Gunay Afandiyeva stated that the organization she heads is seriously concerned about the current state of the destroyed cultural heritage.

She demonstrated books published under the auspices of the Foundation, which clearly show the damage caused to cultural monuments, as well as convey the historical truth about Karabakh.

Gunay Afandiyeva stressed the importance of further expanding the bilateral ties between the Foundation and the South Korea. She emphasised the importance of establishing mutual relations between different cultures.

The events were followed by various presentations, musical and stage performances.

Initiated in 2012, Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation focuses on preservation of Turkic heritage in member countries as well as conducting projects in collaboration with partners in third countries.

The Foundation provides assistance in the protection, study and promotion of Turkic culture and heritage through supporting and funding various activities, projects and programs. It carries out its activities in cooperation with TURKSOY and the Turkic Academy.

Cooperation Council of the Turkic Speaking States (CCTSS) is an intergovernmental organization, which aims at promoting comprehensive cooperation among Turkic Speaking States.

The organization was established by the Nakhchivan Agreement, which was signed at the Turkic Summit in 2009.

In order to fulfill the objectives and tasks of the CCTSS, the organization has been divided into the following structures: Council of Heads of States; Council of Foreign Ministers, Senior Officials Committee, Council of Elders, Secretariat, Coordination Committee, Representation Office of the Turkic Council in Budapest.



