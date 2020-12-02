Return of Lachin district by Azerbaijan has not only important political, but also economic significance - Georgian expert

By Trend

The return of the Lachin district to the jurisdiction of the Azerbaijani state is of major political and economic importance, Guram Markhulia, President of the "Caucasus International Center for the Study of Geohistory and Geopolitics" Guram Markhulia told Trend.

According to him, the area also has an advantageous geostrategic position.

"Roads to Armenia and Nagorno-Karabakh pass through Lachin, which gives Azerbaijan significant strategic benefits. But the most important thing is that thanks to its successful diplomacy, Azerbaijan was able to return the Lachin district peacefully without bloodshed," Markhulia said.

Noting that the victory of Azerbaijan is the greatest victory in the post-Soviet space, the expert congratulated the Azerbaijani people on the liberation of the Lachin district.

"Finally, the refugees of Azerbaijan will be able to return to their native lands," Markhulia notes.