Cemeteries destroyed, mosques used as cowsheds in Karabakh - renowned French photographer

Aggression against cultural, spiritual, and religious heritage is unacceptable, a French photographer of Iranian descent Reza Deghati wrote on his Facebook page commenting on his trip to the Azerbaijani territories liberated from Armenian occupation, Trend reports on Nov.30.

“In the recent days, I saw destroyed cemeteries, burnt houses, and mosques turned into stables in Karabakh,” Deghati said.

Sharing photos of ruins in the Agdam district, he wrote that the mosque of the 18th century in Giyasi village was used as a cowshed.

"Before leaving the district, the occupier took everything he could and set fire to the mosque. The restoration and reconstruction will take a long time," added the photographer.

Following over a month of military action to liberate its territories from Armenian occupation, Azerbaijan has pushed Armenia to sign the surrender document to end the long-lasting Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. A joint statement on the matter was made by the Azerbaijani president, Armenia's PM, and the president of Russia.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, the Armenian Armed Forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts. The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations.