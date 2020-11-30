Azerbaijani MP talks creation of municipalities in liberated territories

By Trend





Establishing of municipalities and holding of municipal election is one of important works to be conducted in territories liberated from Armenian occupation, Member of Azerbaijani Parliament’s Committee on Regional Issues Kamran Bayramov told Trend on Nov.30.

According to Bayramov, this issue will be regulated by the relevant legislation.

Following over a month of military action to liberate its territories from Armenian occupation, Azerbaijan has pushed Armenia to sign the surrender document to end the long-lasting Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. A joint statement on the matter was made by Azerbaijani president, Armenia's PM and the president of Russia.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian Armed Forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts. The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations.

"The creation of municipalities is a part of state construction and an important step for organizing optimal management in the liberated territories, supporting the opportunities for participation in public life of citizens who move there,” he said. “This issue is regulated by the Law on Territories and Lands of Municipalities. So, for the creation of municipalities in these territories, first of all, the administrative-territorial districts must be determined and other work carried out.”

“After the relevant bill’s submission to the parliament by Azerbaijan’s president, the legislative authority must adopt a law on the creation of municipalities, then the names of the newly created municipalities must be included in the list of municipalities, and then in the parliament’s register of municipalities,” the MP noted.

Speaking about the municipal elections in the liberated territories, Bayramov pointed out that they can be held after Azerbaijani citizens return there, and electoral lists are created.

“But first, de-mining and other relevant work must be carried out on these territories," he added.