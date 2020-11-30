Azerbaijan conveys condolences to Iran over nuclear scientist's assassination

By Azernews





By Vafa Ismayilova

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov has expressed his condolences to Iranian counterpart Mohammad Javad Zarif over the nuclear scientist's assassination.

Commenting on the killing of Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, the head of the Organization of Defensive Innovation and Research of the Iranian Defence Ministry, as a result of a terrorist attack, Bayramov said that "Azerbaijan as a country suffering from terrorism, strongly condemns all forms and manifestations of terrorism", the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry reported on its website.

The two ministers spoke by phone on November 29, 2020.

In addition to the discussions held in a video conference this week, the ministers exchanged views on the prospects of bilateral economic cooperation. It was noted that the issues should be discussed in detail by the relevant agencies. The ministers also discussed other issues of mutual interest, the ministry said.