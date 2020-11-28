TODAY.AZ / Politics

Assistant to Azerbaijan's president, diplomats, Garabagh FC representatives visit Aghdam Mosque (PHOTO)

28 November 2020 [16:56] - TODAY.AZ

By Trend

As part of the trip to Aghdam, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan - Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev, representatives of the diplomatic corps and heads of representative offices of international organizations in Azerbaijan visited the Aghdam Mosque, Trend's special correspondent reports.

Cultural figures and representatives of the Garabagh FC were also among those who visited the mosque.

Before that the delegation had visited Tartar district.

