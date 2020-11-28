Foreign diplomats inspect Armenian war crime scenes in liberated Aghdam region

By Vafa Ismayilova

On November 28, representatives of diplomatic corps accredited in Azerbaijan, including heads of representations of international organizations in the country visited the liberated from Armenian occupation the city of Aghdam.

The visit was aimed at familiarizing foreign diplomats with the atrocities and scenes of crimes committed by the Armenian armed forces in the city.

The diplomats were accompanied by the Azerbaijani presidential aide Hikmat Hajiyev and other officials.

The diplomats familiarized themselves with severe consequences of Armenian war crimes committed in the city. They eyewitnessed the atrocities and vandalism committed by the Armenians in Aghdam city for 27 years.

They were informed that Armenians savagely destroyed residential settlements, cemeteries, historical and cultural monuments in Aghdam.

Before Aghdam, foreign diplomats and Azerbaijani officials accompanying them visited Tartar, which had suffered from huge destructions as a result of the Armenian missile attacks.

Earlier Hajiyev said that a missile fired to Tartar by the Armenian armed forces in late October had been delivered to a local museum.

"Smerch missile fired to Tartar on October 29 was taken from private house and delivered to the museum of the local mayor’s office," Hajiyev wrote in his Twitter account on November 28.

In another tweet, the presidential aide said: "Shikharkh settlement of Tartar region. During the 44-day war Armenia intensively shelled this settlement constructed for IDPs in an indiscriminate manner. Diplomatic corps have witnessed consequences of Armenia’s brutal rocket and artillery attacks."

A trilateral agreement signed by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on November 10 ended the Nagorno-Karabakh war.

Ninety-four Azerbaijani civilians were killed and hundreds of others injured in Armenia's armed attacks between September 27 - November 10.

The Azerbaijani army liberated several cities and nearly 300 of its settlements and villages as well as some strategic heights from the occupation of Armenian forces during 44 days.

About 20 per cent of Azerbaijan's territory – including Nagorno-Karabakh and seven adjacent regions – had been under Armenian occupation for nearly three decades.

Armenia failed to implement four UN Security Council resolutions that urged the immediate and unconditional withdrawal of the invading forces from the occupied territories.

.Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev hailed the trilateral agreement as a victory for his country and a defeat for Armenia, saying Baku's military success enabled it to gain an upper hand to end the three-decade occupation of its territory.



