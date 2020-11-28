Joint project by Azerbaijani, Italian, Algerian universities ends sucessfully

By Vafa Ismayilova

A joint project implemented by Azerbaijani, Italian and Algerian universities has been successfully completed.

The PRaNet project (Prevention of Radicalisation Network) was jointly carried out by the Centre of Excellence in EU Studies at ADA University, Bergamo University of Italy, and Université Sétif of Algeria.

The project parties hosted a virtual conference dedicated to the completion of the project by bringing together the project partners, independent experts, and beneficiaries.

The project implemented in the course of January 2019-November 2020, was designed to contribute to deepening knowledge and understanding of the phenomenon of radicalization, development of social inclusion and de-radicalization policies and to provide for the improvement of integration, through post-university education activities and academic research. The joint project gave a wide array of opportunities to the participants

- 32 Azerbaijanis have received a scholarship to pursue education at the University of Bergamo’s MaRTe Master program in “Prevention and fight against radicalization, terrorism and for integration policies”,

- 43 Azerbaijani civil servants and experts have received a scholarship to participate in Specialisation training on the problem of radicalization and recruitment, for the improvement of integration and social cohesion as a countermeasure and response to violent extremism,

- Has been formed an international research team that has developed a Book on the topic,

- E-Conference on the topic of “Radicalization, Terrorism and Deradicalization: Perspective from Azerbaijan” conducted on June 18, 2020, and brought together academicians, researchers, practitioners, and graduates to exchange and share their experiences and research results on all aspects of Deradicalization and Radicalization,

- 5 days long workshop series conducted on October 26-30, 2020 with participants from HEIs, international organizations and public agencies,

- Mutual visits to Italy, Algeria, and Azerbaijan to participate at project launch and study at professionalization course conduced,

Developed network of researchers and professionals on the topic in the Project participating counties.

This project was funded by the Italian Ministry of Education, University and Research under the Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs in the framework of “Strategy for the promotion abroad of the Italian higher education program”.

