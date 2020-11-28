Azerbaijani presidential aide, foreign diplomats arrive in Tartar

By Vafa Ismayilova

Azerbaijani presidential aide Hikmat Hajiyev and foreign diplomats have arrived in Tartar region to familiarize themselves with the situation on the spot.

Details of the visit will be made public later.

Eearlier, Hikmat Hajiyev said that he will visit along with foreign diplomats and members of the Karabakh football club Tartar and Aghdam cities.

“Upon instruction of President Ilham Aliyev taking diplomatic corps, heads of international org to Tartar and newly liberated Aghdam. In Tartar, we will see results of heavy bombardment by Armenia. Aghdam ruined ghost town example of Urbicide. Exiled Karabakh football club is with us,” he wrote.

The Armenians vacated Aghdam on November 20 under a trilateral agreement signed by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on November 10.

Ninety-four Azerbaijani civilians were killed and hundreds of others injured in Armenia's armed attacks between September 27 - November 10.

The Azerbaijani army liberated several cities and nearly 300 of its settlements and villages as well as some strategic heights from the occupation of Armenian forces during 44 days.

About 20 per cent of Azerbaijan's territory – including Nagorno-Karabakh and seven adjacent regions – had been under Armenian occupation for nearly three decades.

Armenia failed to implement four UN Security Council resolutions that urged the immediate and unconditional withdrawal of the invading forces from the occupied territories.

.Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev hailed the trilateral agreement as a victory for his country and a defeat for Armenia, saying Baku's military success enabled it to gain an upper hand to end the three-decade occupation of its territory.



