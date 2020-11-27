Ambassador of Mexico meets with Azerbaijani Acting Minister of Culture

By Trend





On November 26th, the Ambassador of Mexico, Rodrigo Labardini, met with the First Deputy Minister, Acting Minister of Culture of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Anar Karimov.

In greeting the Ambassador, Vice Minister Karimov highlighted the successful development of bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and Mexico in various fields. He noted the need to promote cultural cooperation between both countries and indicated the willingness of the Ministry to continue supporting such cooperation. He spoke about the historical-cultural heritage of Karabakh, liberated from occupation. He underlined the interest of collaboration with foreign partners for the restoration of cultural heritage in this area.

For his part, Ambassador Labardini thanked the Ministry for its support in holding a series of Embassy’s cultural events, including concerts at the International Mugham Center. He also thanked the valuable support of Azerbaijan for Mexico to UNESCO.

The diplomat provided an overview of the bilateral economic and trade relationship. He addressed the entry into force of the Cooperation Agreement in the Fields of Education, Science, Youth, Culture and Sports, which opens new perspectives for bilateral relations. He referred to the possibilities of cooperation in cultural matters, and of restoration and conservation of cultural heritage offered by Mexican institutions such as the National Institute of Fine Arts, the National Institute of Archeology and History, the National School of Anthropology and History and the National School of Conservation, Restoration and Museography.

The Ambassador highlighted the dynamism of the cultural activity of the Embassy and referred to the celebration of various cultural activities, as well as events held in virtual format, which include different disciplines such as cinema, gastronomy, literature, conferences and music. For 2021, the Embassy has planned different events that can be held in virtual or presential format, depending on the quarantine measures adopted.

In summarizing the meeting, the parties expressed their desire and willingness to follow up on the development of cooperation in the field of culture and the restoration of cultural heritage.