Azerbaijani FM, foreign counterparts mull regional security, Karabakh peace deal

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov has discussed with his counterparts from Italy, Afghanistan, Saudi Arabia and Indonesia the latest regional situation and the implementation of a Russia-brokered peace agreement signed by Azerbaijan and Armenia to end the war in Nagorno-Karabakh.

The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry made public details of the foreign minister’s telephone conversations.

Bayramov and his Italian counterpart Luigi Di Maio, Saudi counterpart Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, Afghan counterpart Mohammad Hanif Atmar and his Indonesian counterpart Retno Marsudi focused on the latest situation in the South Caucasus region, including the implementation of the trilateral statement on the Karabakh conflict, a complete cessation of fire and all hostilities since November 10, 2020, as well as the importance of implementing a number of measures arising from this statement.

The importance of the statement in terms of ensuring sustainable regional peace and security was discussed with all the abovementioned ministers.

Bayramov and all his counterparts exchanged views on the development of bilateral cooperation, discussed the possibilities of expanding ties in multilateral formats. The parties also focused on other issues of mutual interest.

On November 10, Azerbaijan and Armenia signed a Russia-brokered agreement to end fighting in Karabakh and work towards a comprehensive solution.

The November peace agreement ended the 30-years-old conflict between Baku and Yerevan over Azerbaijan’s Nagorno-Karabakh region that along with the seven adjacent regions came under the occupation of Armenian armed forces in the war in the 1990s. For nearly three decades, Armenia failed to implement the UN Security Council resolutions (822, 853, 874 and 884) demanding the immediate and unconditional withdrawal of its troops, which was the main obstacle to the resolution of the conflict.

The OSCE Minsk Group co-chaired by the United States, Russia and France had been mediating the Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict since the signing of the volatile cease-fire agreement in 1994. The Minsk Group’s efforts resulted in no progress as Armenia refused to abide by the UN Security Council resolutions.