Azerbaijani parliament condemns resolution adopted by French Senate

26 November 2020 [13:54] - TODAY.AZ

By Trend


The Azerbaijani parliament has adopted a statement on the resolution of the French Senate "On the need to recognize the Nagorno-Karabakh Republic", Trend reports on Nov. 26.

In its statement, the Azerbaijani parliament condemns this resolution and emphasizes that its adoption is a gross violation of the basic norms and principles of international law.

On November 18, at the Presidium of the French Senate, a group of senators influenced by the Armenian diaspora presented a draft resolution No. 145 "On the need to recognize the "Nagorno-Karabakh Republic", which was discussed and adopted on November 25.

