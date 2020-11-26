Baku protesters condemn French Senate's Karabakh resolution

By Azernews





Baku residents have staged a rally outside the French embassy to protest against the adoption by the French Senate of a draft resolution on the recognition of the self-styled entity in Nagorno-Karabakh.

The protesters chanted the slogans "Karabakh is Azerbaijan!", "France, be fair!", "France, respect international law!", "France, get out of the OSCE!" and condemned France for its hypocrisy.

“While turning a blind eye to the numerous international crimes committed by Armenia against Azerbaijan, to terror and vandalism against Azerbaijani civilians, France demonstrates duplicity and hypocrisy to the whole world,” a statement by the protesters said.

“A resolution of the French Senate aimed at recognizing the so-called 'Nagorno-Karabakh Republic' threatens the declaration to end the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict,” they said.

The protesters condemned the resolution demanding its cancellation.

“We demand the termination of all ties with France till the resolution is cancelled. The resolution of the Senate is a big shame for France, which is a permanent member of the UN Security Council and co-chair of the OSCE Minsk Group. France must give up the OSCE Minsk Group co-chair mandate and mediation mission," the statement said.

Baku residents and also representatives of about 40 non-governmental organizations joined the protest outside the embassy.

On November 18, at the Presidium of the French Senate, a group of senators influenced by the Armenian diaspora presented draft resolution No 145 "On the need to recognize the "Nagorno-Karabakh Republic", which was discussed and adopted on November 25.

On November 10, Azerbaijan and Armenia signed a Russia-brokered agreement to end fighting and work towards a comprehensive solution.

The November peace agreement ended the 30-years-old conflict between Baku and Yerevan over Azerbaijan’s Nagorno-Karabakh region that along with the seven adjacent regions came under the occupation of Armenian armed forces in the war in the 1990s. For nearly three decades, Armenia failed to implement the UN Security Council resolutions (822, 853, 874 and 884) demanding the immediate and unconditional withdrawal of its troops, which was the main obstacle to the resolution of the conflict.

The OSCE Minsk Group co-chaired by the United States, Russia and France had been mediating the Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict since the signing of the volatile cease-fire agreement in 1994. The Minsk Group’s efforts resulted in no progress as Armenia refused to abide by the UN Security Council resolutions.



















