Azerbaijan's parliament to make statement on draft resolution adopted by French Senate

By Trend





The Parliament of Azerbaijan will make a statement due to the adopted draft resolution by the French Senate on the recognition of the so-called ‘Nagorno-Karabakh Republic’, said the parliament’s speaker Sahiba Gafarova at the parliament’s plenary meeting held on Nov.26, Trend reports.

Gafarova stressed that the position of France is biased, directed against the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, and in this regard, the parliament will adopt the respective statements.

As earlier reported, on November 18, at the Presidium of the French Senate, a group of senators influenced by the Armenian diaspora presented a draft resolution No. 145 ‘On the need to recognize the ‘Nagorno-Karabakh Republic’, which was discussed and adopted on November 25.