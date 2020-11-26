MoD releases new video from liberated Kalbajar region

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

The Azerbaijan Defence Ministry has released video from the liberated Kalbajar region. The video features the movement of servicemen from the Azerbaijani army units to the region.

Units of the Azerbaijani army entered Kalbajar region on 25 November under the trilateral agreement signed by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on November 10. Under the agreement, Armenian troops vacated Aghdam on November 20 and will vacate Lachin on December 1.



