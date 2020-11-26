Azerbaijani president signs law renaming liberated villages

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev signed the law renaming Gushchubaba village of Khojaly region into Baharli village on November 25

In accordance with the law, Gushchubaba village (Khojaly region) was renamed into Baharli village.

Ilham Aliyev also signed the law renaming Tsakuri village of Khojavend region into Khunerli village on Nov. 25.

In accordance with the law, Tsakuri village within Chiraguz rural administrative-territorial district of Khojavend district is being renamed into Khunerli village.