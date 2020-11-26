Presidential aide: French Senate Karabakh resolution “nothing but a piece of paper”

By Azernews





By Vafa Ismayilova

Azerbaijani presidential aide Hikmat Hajiyev has said that the draft resolution passed by the French Senate on the recognition of the so-called Nagorno-Karabakh republic is nothing but a piece of paper.

On November 18, at the Presidium of the French Senate, a group of senators influenced by the Armenian diaspora presented draft resolution No 145 “On the need to recognize the ‘Nagorno-Karabakh Republic’”, which was discussed and adopted on November 25.

“I would like to emphasize that this resolution for Azerbaijan is nothing but an ordinary piece of paper. This piece of paper, adopted in the name of narrow political ambitions, along with a gross violation of international law, the UN Charter and the relevant UN Security Council resolutions, raises serious questions related to the activities of France as a co-chairing country of the Minsk Group and a permanent member of the UN Security Council," Hajiyev said.

Manifestation of pro-Armenian position

He added that this provocative step by the Senate is a manifestation of the traditional pro-Armenian position of the French political circles.

"The open pro-Armenian position of France, which has forgotten that a mediating country must be impartial and fair, has become one of the main factors hindering the peaceful resolution of the conflict. It is this support that prompted aggressive Armenia to continue the status quo and strengthen the fact of occupation,” Hajiyev added.

Hajiyev expressed regret over the French Senate’s “tacit position” on the occupation of Azerbaijani territories over the past 30 years.

“It is very regrettable that the French Senate for 30 years has demonstrated a tacit position regarding the occupation of the internationally recognized territories of Azerbaijan, the killing of the civilian population, ethnic cleansing, ecological terror, illegal settlement and illegal economic activity in our lands,” he added.

Slander against Azerbaijan and Turkey

“We categorically reject false accusations and slander against Azerbaijan and fraternal Turkey, we strongly condemn attempts to distort the historical, political and legal aspects of the conflict, which are reflected in the text of the resolution,” Hajiyev noted.

The presidential aide dismissed claims against Azerbaijan and Turkey underlined in the resolution.

“The claims against Turkey and Azerbaijan, which have not yet been confirmed by any evidence, for allegedly involving hired terrorists from abroad in hostilities are unfounded. At the same time, our relevant structures brought to the attention of France the facts and evidence about the participation of mercenaries, who are French citizens, in the battles on the territory of Azerbaijan in the ranks of the Armenian armed forces,” he said.

Clear example of growing Islamophobia

Hajiyev described the resolution as a clear example of Islamophobia.

“We see the resolution as a clear example of growing Islamophobia in France. The discrimination and persecution in France against the Islamic religion and Muslims under the auspices of secularism and freedom of the press reminds us of the anti-Semitism that once reigned in this country and continues to this day,” he added.

He later pointed out: “The French Senate purposefully avoids condemning the military provocations of Armenia committed during 44 days of fighting against civilians, civilian objects, energy and transport infrastructure located near and far from the conflict region, shamelessly blaming Azerbaijan, whose villages, towns and cities were subjected to missile strikes, and where most of all civilians were killed.”

Serious concern over France’s anti-Azerbaijan stance

Hajiyev once again stressed that Azerbaijan fought a war on its own internationally-recognized territory.

“The pro-Armenian political circles of France must understand that Azerbaijan waged a war on its land against foreign occupying armed forces, and these lands are the sovereign territory of Azerbaijan, confirmed by international law. No force can accuse Azerbaijan of this and demand the withdrawal of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces from these territories,” he said.

“On November 10, 2020, a joint statement signed by the President of Azerbaijan, the President of Russia and the Prime Minister of Armenia ended the military escalation between Armenia and Azerbaijan and began practical measures to establish peace in the region. Unfortunately, it should be noted that, paradoxically, France, which is one of the co-chairing countries of the OSCE Minsk Group, is trying to disrupt this agreement and rekindle the conflict. The policy recently pursued by France against our country in a number of international organizations causes serious concern and questions from Azerbaijan,” Hajiyev noted.

Extremely shameful step

Hajiyev described the resolution as an “extremely shameful” step for French politics and parlamentarism.

“If the French Senate were so ‘worried’ about justice and international law, it would be more logical to consider the issue of Mayotte Island (Comoros), which is one of the latest examples of colonization, in accordance with the resolutions of the UN General Assembly and the decisions of the Non-Aligned Movement. We regard the adoption of this resolution as an extremely shameful step for French politics and parliamentarism. The French government should express an official position on the inadmissibility of such provocative steps and, condemning the resolution, express support for the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan. "