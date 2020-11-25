First VP Mehriban Aliyeva congratulates Azerbaijani people on liberation of Kalbajar

First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva has made an Instagram post on the liberation of Kalbajar district from occupation.

Trend presents the post.

“Dear fellow countrymen,” Mehriban Aliyeva wrote. “I sincerely congratulate you on the remarkable occasion – the liberation of Kalbajar district from occupation! May our Glorious Victory bring abundant joy, smile, and happiness to every home and family, and peace and tranquillity to our country! May Almighty God protect our people, our Motherland, and our President! Karabakh is Azerbaijan!”











