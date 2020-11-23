Baku urges ICRC to take steps to get two POWs handed over to Azerbaijan

By Vafa Ismayilova

Azerbaijani ombudsman Sabina Aliyeva has held a meeting with the head of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), Ariane Bauer, to discuss steps to get two tortured POWs handed over to Baku, the ombudsman’s office has reported.

During the meeting, Aliyeva briefed Bauer about the video facts of torture and ill-treatment of Azerbaijani soldiers captured by the Armenian armed forces, spread on social networks based on real footage.

According to the ombudsman, it was not possible to obtain any information about the plight of the soldiers shown in the video in question.

To recap, family members of two captured military servicemen Amin Musayev and Bayram Karimov also attended the meeting. They appealed to the ICRC’s head in connection with ensuring the rights of their captive children and returning them to the country.

Aliyeva pointed out that that the plight of the abovementioned Azerbaijani soldiers had been in the focus of attention since the first day, and relevant appeals had been constantly sent to international organizations.

Bauer said that within the framework of her mandate, she will take the necessary steps on the issues raised at the meeting.

Following over a month of military action to liberate its territories from Armenian occupation, Azerbaijan has pushed Armenia to sign the surrender document. A joint statement on the matter was made by the Azerbaijani president, Armenia's PM, and the president of Russia.

Ninety-four Azerbaijani civilians have been killed and hundreds of others have been injured in Armenia's armed attacks.

The Azerbaijani army liberated several cities and nearly 300 of its settlements and villages as well as some strategic heights from the occupation of Armenian forces during 44 days.

About 20 per cent of Azerbaijan's territory – including Nagorno-Karabakh and seven adjacent regions – had been under Armenian occupation for nearly three decades.

Armenia failed to implement four UN Security Council resolutions that urged the immediate and unconditional withdrawal of the invading forces from the occupied territories.

On November 10, Baku and Yerevan signed a Russia-brokered agreement to end fighting and work towards a comprehensive solution.

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev hailed the agreement as a victory for his country and a defeat for Armenia, saying Baku's military success enabled it to gain an upper hand to end the three-decade occupation of its territory.