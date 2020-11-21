TODAY.AZ / Politics

Russia intends to prevent further bloodshed in Karabakh - Russian defense minister

21 November 2020 [14:41] - TODAY.AZ

By Trend

Russia intends to prevent further bloodshed in Nagorno-Karabakh,Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said, Trend reports citing TASS.

Shoigu made the statement at a meeting in Yerevan with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Armenian Defense Minister Vagharshak Aratyunyan.

"There is still a lot of work to do, I hope to establish a peaceful life in Karabakh, and from our side, of course, the main task is to prevent bloodshed. This is the task that our Supreme Commander-in-Chief set before us, and we're certainly determined to fulfill it," Shoigu noted.

"We came with a big plan, and we hope to implement it," the minister added.

URL: http://www.today.az/news/politics/200717.html

Print version

Views: 33

Connect with us. Get latest news and updates.

Recommend news to friend

  • Your name:
  • Your e-mail:
  • Friend's name:
  • Friend's e-mail:

See Also