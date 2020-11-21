Liberation of Aghdam district - huge political victory of Azerbaijan, says Russian expert

By Trend

Liberation from the Armenian occupation of the Azerbaijani Aghdam district is certainly a huge political victory for Azerbaijan, Director of the Institute for Political Studies of Russia, political scientist Sergei Markov told Trend.

Congratulating the people of Azerbaijan on this success, Markov noted that Azerbaijani troops entered Aghdam and soon Azerbaijani refugees will return there.

“This is a huge political victory for Azerbaijan. One of the very important, well-known cities of Azerbaijan was taken under control - taken without blood, without any losses,” he said.

According to the Russian political scientist, this political victory is the result of Azerbaijan's military victories.

Markov also noted that this success is also magnificent diplomatic victory of Azerbaijan.

Russia, being a member of the CSTO, didn’t side with Armenia in the Nagorno-Karabakh war in 2020, but took a neutral position and acted as a moderator of the peace treaty, said the political expert.

“The city of Aghdam is known to everyone who lived in the Soviet Union for its famous port wine. In this sense, the fact that the Aghdam district will be under the control of Azerbaijan is a very significant factor - tens of millions of people throughout the post-Soviet space are sensitive to the word ‘Aghdam’,” Markov added.