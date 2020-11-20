Armenian lobby trying to realize its claims using French politicians

By Trend





The French Senate is preparing to discuss a resolution, recommending the French state to recognize the illegal ‘regime’ in Nagorno Karabakh, on November 25, 2020, Trend reports.

According to article 34-1 of the French Constitution, the resolution’s implementation isn’t mandatory. Every year, hundreds of initiatives are put forward on this or that issue, but most of them aren’t even discussed. The draft resolution is based on lobbying the assertion on the need to recognize the illegal ‘regime’ in Nagorno Karabakh rather than on the issue of recognition.

Undoubtedly, this is another provocation caused by the serious efforts of the Armenian lobby. Thus, the Armenian lobby is trying to realize its claims using politicians and parliamentarians in France, who are under the influence of Armenians.

The Senate isn’t the institution that determines French foreign policy, and resolutions can only be put to a vote if the government allows it. In the Senate's timetable, this document is in the section ‘can be adopted’, meaning it’s not necessary to adopt it without fail.

The fact that almost all the initiators of the resolution are against the Macron government reveals two versions: this is another manifestation of contradictions between the government and the Senate, or President Macron is trying to bring the draft resolution to the Senate through his rivals. In any case, such initiatives aren’t to the benefit of the French parliament or government.

The French Parliament consists of two chambers: the National Assembly and the Senate. The number of senators is 348. Below are the five senators who initiated the document.