Armenian general who announced use of 'Iskandar' missile in Karabakh summoned for interrogation

By Trend





The former head of the General Staff of Armenia, Colonel-General Movses Hakobyan was summoned to the Special Investigation Service on November 19, Trend reports with reference to the Armenian media.

Hakobyan himself said this.

The colonel-general didn’t give details of the interrogation in the service.

Earlier, Hakobyan stated that Armenia used the ‘Iskandar’ operationally-tactical missile system during the escalation of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict: “Iskandar was used. But I cannot say in which direction it was used.”