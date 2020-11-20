Issue related to ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh region resolved with US participation – Russian FM

By Trend

The issue related to the ceasefire in the Nagorno-Karabakh region was resolved with the participation of both the US and France, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said in an interview with RT on Nov. 19, a fragment of which was disseminated in its telegram channel, Trend reports citing TASS.

“The positions of the US and France as co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group were taken into account when making decisions,” Lavrov said.

“I do not think that it [the issue] was resolved without the participation of the US,” the minister said. “Of course, the positions of the three co-chairs [of the OSCE Minsk Group], namely, Russia, the US, and France, over the last month before the declaration signed on November 9 were repeatedly stated at the level of presidents, ministers and special representatives of the co-chairing countries. This position in favor of an immediate end to the bloodshed and the development of a mechanism to control the ceasefire still politically and psychologically influenced the situation."

Following over a month of military action to liberate its territories from Armenian occupation, Azerbaijan has pushed Armenia to sign the surrender document. A joint statement on the matter was made by the Azerbaijani president, Armenia's PM, and the president of Russia.

A complete ceasefire and a cessation of all hostilities in the zone of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict is introduced at 00:00 hours (Moscow time) on 10 November 2020.

Armenian Armed Forces launched a large-scale military attack on positions of the Azerbaijani army on the front line, using large-caliber weapons, mortars, and artillery on Sept. 27. Azerbaijan responded with a counter-offensive along the entire front.

Back in July 2020, the Armenian Armed Forces violated the ceasefire in the direction of Azerbaijan's Tovuz district. As a result of Azerbaijan's retaliation, the opposing forces were silenced. The fighting continued the following days as well. Azerbaijan lost a number of military personnel members, who died fighting off the attacks of the Armenian Armed Forces.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, the Armenian Armed Forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts. The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations.