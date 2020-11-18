Artisanal missile launcher found in Azerbaijan's Fuzuli

By Trend

The artisanal missile launcher was found in one of the villages of Fuzuli district, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan - Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev wrote on his official Twitter page, Trend reports.

Hajiyev said that the Armenians fired on the densely populated territories of Azerbaijan with weapons of this kind.

“We are in the liberated villages of Fuzuli. This artisanal missile launcher was used by the Armenians in shelling the densely populated territories of Azerbaijan. These artisanal systems are mainly used in Syria. Armenians were attracting mercenaries from the Middle East,” wrote the president’s assistant.



