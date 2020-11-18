Azerbaijan's parliamentary committee offers to restrict sale of some products

By Trend





The Committee on Natural Resources, Energy and Ecology of Azerbaijan’s Parliament proposed to impose restrictions on the import, production, sale and delivery of polyethylene bags up to 15 microns thick, as well as disposable tableware to buyers at trade, catering and service facilities by entrepreneurs, Trend reports.

The above issue was reflected in amendments to the draft law ‘On Environmental Protection’ (first reading), which were discussed during the committee’s meeting held on Nov.17.

It was proposed to enforce the law for the polyethylene bags on January 1, 2021, and for disposable plastic products on July 1, 2021, as well as to envision administrative liability in relation to those who would violate these rules. Thus, during the meeting, a draft law on amendments to the Code of Administrative Offenses was discussed.

The amendments envision an administrative liability for the import, production, sale and delivery of polyethylene bags up to 15 microns thick, as well as disposable tableware to buyers at trade, catering and service facilities by entrepreneurs.