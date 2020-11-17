Turkish FM congratulates Azerbaijan on National Revival Day

By Azernews





By Vafa Ismayilova

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu has congratulated the people of Azerbaijan on National Revival Day, Azertag has reported.

In a post on his official Twitter account on17 November, the Turkish FM said: “Our heroic Azerbaijani brothers who stood up for independence 32 years ago, liberated their occupied lands with the same spirit. The flag raised in Baku in 1988 is waving today in the territories liberated from the occupation! Happy National Revival Day, dear Azerbaijan!” Mevlut Cavusoglu tweeted.

In a telephone conversation with his Azerbaijani counterpart Jeyhun Bayramov on 16 November, Cavusoglu discussed the implementation of the provisions of a trilateral statement signed by the Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on November 10, issues arising from the statement, as well as the solution of humanitarian issues.

Meanwhile, the Turkish parliament is expected to consider the despatch of the military to Azerbaijan.

The draft decree, signed by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, was submitted for parliamentary approval on November 16.

The Turkish military will be involved in monitoring the ceasefire regime in the Nagorno-Karabakh region within the Joint Turkish-Russian Observation Center.

The text of the decree draws attention to the terms of the joint statement on the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, as well as the demand of Baku to create the Joint Turkish-Russian Center to monitor the ceasefire regime.

"The place of the Joint Center will be determined by Azerbaijan,” the document says. “The military personnel and, if necessary, civilian specialists will work in the Center. The work of the Center will be aimed at ensuring peace and stability in the South Caucasus amid the steps to ensure Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity, which is reflected in the relevant UN Security Council’s resolutions and OSCE. Sending military personnel to Azerbaijan also meets Turkey’s national interests."

During its 44-day counter-offensive operations between September 27-November 10, the Azerbaijani army liberated several cities and nearly 300 of its settlements and villages as well as some strategic heights from the occupation of Armenian forces.

Ninety-four Azerbaijani civilians have been killed and hundreds of others have been injured in Armenian armed attacks.

About 20 per cent of Azerbaijan's territory – including Nagorno-Karabakh and seven adjacent regions – had been under Armenian occupation for nearly three decades.

Armenia failed to implement four UN Security Council resolutions that urged the immediate and unconditional withdrawal of the invading forces from the occupied territories.

On November 10, Baku and Yerevan signed a Russia-brokered agreement to end fighting and work towards a comprehensive solution.

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev hailed the agreement as a victory for his country and a defeat for Armenia, saying Baku's military success enabled it to gain an upper hand to end the three-decade occupation of its territory.