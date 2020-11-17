Sending Turkish troops to Azerbaijan to be discussed at Turkish Parliament

By Trend

A draft law on sending Turkish troops to Azerbaijan will be discussed at the Turkish Grand National Assembly (Parliament) on November 17, Trend reports with reference to the Turkish media.

The draft law was presented to the Turkish Parliament on November 16.

According to the document, Turkish military personnel will serve in a joint monitoring center with Russia for one year.

The text of the document says: The location of the joint monitoring center with Russia will be determined by Azerbaijan. Turkish military personnel, if necessary, civilian experts from Turkey will work in it, which corresponds to the provisions of the ‘Agreement on Strategic Cooperation and Mutual Assistance between Turkey and Azerbaijan’ signed on August 16, 2010.