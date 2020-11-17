Azerbaijani top official slams Armenia for unimaginable vandalism in liberated lands

By Azernews





By Vafa Ismayilova

Azerbaijani presidential aide Hikmat Hajiyev has slammed Armenia for acts of vandalism committed in areas that remained under its occupation for nearly three decades.

“Magnitude of Armenia’s vandalism is beyond any imagination,“ Hajiyev wrote on his Twitter account on 16 November.

He also posted on the tweet a video showing Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev speaking in Jabrayil city on 16 November.

“Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva are in the centre of Jabrayil after liberation. Everything [is] razed to the ground... President Ilham Aliyev emphasized that all-out reconstruction work will be carried out,” Hajiyev wrote.

To recap, President Aliyev and First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva visited Jabrayil and Fuzuli regions on 16 November.

On November 10, Azerbaijan, Russia and Armenia signed the trilateral declaration which ended the 30-years-old conflict between Baku and Yerevan over Azerbaijan’s Nagorno-Karabakh region that along with the seven adjacent districts came under the occupation of Armenian armed forces in the war in the early 1990s. For about three decades, Armenia failed to implement the UN Security Council resolutions (822, 853, 874 and 884) demanding the withdrawal of its troops from the occupied territories, which was the main obstacle to the conflict settlement. The OSCE Minsk Group co-chaired by the United States, Russia and France had been mediating the Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict since the signing of the volatile cease-fire agreement in 1994. The Minsk Group’s efforts resulted in no progress as Armenia refused to abide by the UN Security Council resolutions.

Under this agreement, Russian peacekeepers are deployed in the region to patrol frontlines. Turkey also takes part in the peacekeeping process. Russia and Turkey signed a deal on creating a Russian-Turkish joint ceasefire monitoring centre. It also envisages the de-occupation of Azerbaijan’s Kalbajar, Aghdam and Lachin regions by December 1 as well as the return of Azerbaijani IDPs to Azerbaijan’s Nagorno-Karabakh and the seven adjacent regions under the control of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees.

The clashes between Armenia and Azerbaijan resumed after Armenia launched large-scale attacks on Azerbaijani forces and civilians on September 27. Five Azerbaijani civilians were killed on the first day of the Armenian attacks. Ninety-three Azerbaijani civilians were killed in Armenian's indiscriminate attacks on Azerbaijani civilians. Azerbaijan launched counter-offensive operations that ended in the liberation of over 300 settlements, villages. Azerbaijan also liberated five city centres and the historic Shusha city.