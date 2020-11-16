Azerbaijan to further support martyrs’ families, disabled war veterans

By Azernews





By Ayya Lmahamad

The Azerbaijani Ministry of Labor and Social Protection held a meeting devoted to the measures to be taken to ensure full support for the martyrs’ family, as well as disabled war veterans in accordance with the instructions given by President Ilham Aliyev during his meeting with soldiers undergoing treatment.

Minister of Labor and Social Protection Sahil Babayev underlined that all measures would be taken to improve welfare and living conditions for martyrs’ families and disabled war veterans and address their employment issue.

Moreover, he noted that it is planned to provide 1,500 apartments and private houses to martyrs’ families and disabled war veterans in 2020, the majority of which have already been provided and the process continues. It should be noted that so far, 8,318 apartments and private houses and 6,964 cars were provided to the martyrs' families and disabled war veterans.

Moreover, under the presidential instruction, the martyrs’ families and disabled war veterans from the Second Karabakh War will be provided with apartments, private houses and cars.

During the meeting, the work to be done in connection with new social support activities for the martyrs’ families and disabled war veterans of the Second Karabakh War, and civilians who suffered from the Armenian terror were discussed.

The clashes between Armenia and Azerbaijan resumed after Armenia launched large-scale attacks on Azerbaijani forces and civilians on September 27. Ninety-four Azerbaijani civilians were killed in Armenian's indiscriminate attacks on Azerbaijani civilians. Azerbaijan launched counter-offensive operations that ended in the liberation of over 300 settlements, villages.

The 44 days of war ended with the Russian brokered peace deal signed on November 10 by Azerbaijan, Russian and Armenian leaders. The peace agreement became effective on November 10 and envisages the de-occupation of Azerbaijan’s Kalbajar, Aghdam and Lachin regions by December 1 as well as the return of Azerbaijani IDPs to Azerbaijan’s Nagorno-Karabakh and the seven adjacent regions under the control of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees.