Azerbaijani police officers start working in liberated Shusha city

By Trend





The Azerbaijani police department officers started to work in the liberated Shusha city, Trend reports referring to the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

"Employees of the ministry have started to work in Shusha like employees of other state bodies. Soon, the commandant's office will also start functioning," a source in the ministry said.

On October 29, 2020, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a decree ‘On the organization of temporary special administration in the territories of Azerbaijan liberated from occupation’. According to the decree, in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan, temporary commandant's offices are being created following the administrative-territorial division of Azerbaijan, exercising special control over each district.

The temporary commandant's offices were instructed to coordinate their activities with the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan and the State Border Service of Azerbaijan.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Azerbaijan has been instructed to appoint temporary commandants of the relevant territories and organize the activities of temporary commandant's offices with the creation of operational headquarters in them, consisting of representatives of several government agencies.

Temporary commandant's offices have been instructed to organize the protection of important facilities in the territories in which they operate, including facilities of transport and telecommunications infrastructure, energy and water supply systems, reservoirs, special facilities that are a source of great danger to people and the environment; protection of public order and public safety; collection, inventory, and protection of discovered military equipment, weapons, ammunition, poisonous and explosive substances; inventory, storage and protection of civilian equipment, vehicles, except for agricultural equipment; keeping records of the documents found and their protection for subsequent analysis; implementation of other measures established by the Law of Azerbaijan "On Martial Law" to ensure the regime of martial law.

Following over a month of military action to liberate its territories from Armenian occupation, Azerbaijan has pushed Armenia to sign the surrender document. A joint statement on the matter was made by Azerbaijani president, Armenia's PM and the president of Russia.

A complete ceasefire and a cessation of all hostilities in the zone of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict were introduced at 00:00 hours (Moscow time) on 10 November 2020.

Armenian Armed Forces launched a large-scale military attack on positions of Azerbaijani army on the front line, using large-caliber weapons, mortars and artillery on Sept. 27. Azerbaijan responded with a counter-offensive along the entire front.

Back in July 2020, Armenian Armed Forces violated the ceasefire in the direction of Azerbaijan's Tovuz district. As a result of Azerbaijan's retaliation, the opposing forces were silenced. The fighting continued the following days as well. Azerbaijan lost a number of military personnel members, who died fighting off the attacks of the Armenian Armed Forces.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian Armed Forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts. The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations.