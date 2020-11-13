Azerbaijan to define peacekeepers' deployment sites - Turkish FM

By Trend





Azerbaijan will determine the deployment sites of the peacekeeping forces itself, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said, Trend reports.

Cavusoglu made the remark at a press conference in Baku.

"There is no doubt that all the necessary infrastructure will be created in the territories of Azerbaijan, liberated from the occupation," said the Turkish FM.

Speaking about the settlement of conflicts, Cavusolgu said that Turkey always stands for their political solution.

In this context, most of the unresolved conflicts in the world are at the borders of Turkey, he said.