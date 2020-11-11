Paris cannot adequately and objectively assess situation in Nagorno-Karabakh region – Israeli political analyst

By Trend

Paris cannot adequately and objectively assess the situation in the Nagorno-Karabakh region, Israeli lawyer, a specialist in international law, and international politics Michael Finkel told Trend.

Finkel was commenting on one of the statements on the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, in which the French Foreign Ministry named Shusha city "Shushi", which is the unofficial name of the city used Armenia and its separatist regime in the Nagorno-Karabakh region.

“I think that proceeding from this situation, it is necessary to demand France to leave the position of the co-chair of the OSCE Minsk Group,” the lawyer added.

"When we talk today about France and that it holds an absolutely pro-Armenian position, calling Shusha city, founded by the Turks as "Shushi" in Armenian way as it is called by the separatist Nagorno-Karabakh regime, we understand that it is flirting with the electorate, flirting with influential Armenian journalists living in France, with influential lobbyists and businessmen," the lawyer said.

“Does not French President Emmanuel Macron, who talks about international law and often mentions some great values of French history, know that from the point of view of international law, the Nagorno-Karabakh region belongs to Azerbaijan?” Finkel said.

"While using such terms as "Shushi" or "Artsakh", supported by separatists, Macron personally and France, which he represents, oppose international law, violate and trample its norms and do not share the fundamental concept of the integrity of the countries’ borders,” the lawyer said.

The expert said that, as one can see, for Macron, domestic politics and the desire to appease and win over the Armenian electorate, for sure, the wealthy Armenian sponsors who will give money to his party are above everything.

“Seeing such a one-sided, biased, openly pro-Armenian and pro-separatist policy of France, the question arises,” the expert said. “Can such a country like France, with such a president, be part of the OSCE Minsk Group today and be its co-chair?”

"I think the answer to this question is obvious,” Finkel said. “It cannot be part of the OSCE Minsk Group because it is biased, entirely on the Armenian side, and supports the illegitimate regime of the Nagorno-Karabakh separatism, violating all norms of international law."