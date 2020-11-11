US expert - Full withdrawal of Armenian troops from Azerbaijan most important contributor to peace

By Trend

Full withdrawal of fascist Armenian Armed Forces from the sovereign territory of Azerbaijan, is the most important event that preserves peace and stability in the history of Europe since the end of Second World War, Peter M. Tase, US expert, strategic adviser on international affairs and public diplomacy to governments, universities, and corporations in Europe and the Americas told Trend.

"Equally important is the very fact that the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has emerged as an outstanding Commander in Chief with the steadfast support of glorious Azerbaijani Armed Forces' military strategists, has strongly defended the democratic principles and gave life to the thirty year old dream of every Azerbaijani family members that have been yearning to return in their native lands and native villages," Tase said.

“Armenian terrorist leadership and Armenian Armed Forces, have committed a genocide against the Azerbaijan civilian population, Azerbaijan Children and Women, including the Khojaly Genocide and other monstruous crimes,” Tase said.

He noted that today social justice, freedom from torture and unalienable rights are clearly upheld for the benefit of the people of Azerbaijan, healthy sustainable development in the region and this agreement signed between Russia - Azerbaijan is an important milestone for the people of Azerbaijan and the first real political attempt in over thirty years for pressuring Armenian terrorist government leaders to behave and respect International Law, Universal Declaration of Human Rights.

“I am truly excited and delighted to observe such a historic accomplishment of the President of Azerbaijan. Furthermore It is remarkable to eyewitness the amazing results of Azerbaijan’s Foreign Policy,” he said.