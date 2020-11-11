Azerbaijan's victory to bring new momentum to strong relationship within Turkic Council

By Trend





Secretary General of the Turkic Council Baghdad Amreyev congratulated President Ilham Aliyev and Azerbaijani people on this historical achievement of liberation of its occupied territories and restoring sovereignty over them in accordance with the norms and principles of international law and the UN Security Council Resolutions, Amreyev’s statement said, Trend reports.

Amreyev welcomed the Joint Declaration by the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia and President of the Russian Federation regarding a complete ceasefire and cessation of all hostilities in the zone of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict from 10 November 2020.

Amreyev emphasized the importance of this agreement which is in the interests of the peoples of Azerbaijan and Armenia in overcoming the consequences of the conflict, returning the internally displaced persons and refugees to the territory of Nagorno-Karabakh and 7 adjacent districts of Azerbaijan and unblocking of all transport communications and creating basic conditions for the progressive development of relations between all countries of this region and establishing long-term peace and prosperity in the South Caucasus.

The Secretary General highlighted that this victory of Azerbaijan will bring a new momentum to the strong relationship within the Turkic Council that will lead to furthering integration processes and unity in the Turkic World.