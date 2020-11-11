President Aliyev: Expectations over Turkey's further role in Karabakh settlement fulfilled

By Azernews





By Vafa Ismayilova

President Ilham Aliyev has said Baku’s expectations over Turkey’s further equal role in the Armenia-Azerbaijani conflict settlement along with Russia have been fulfilled.

He made the remarks at a meeting with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, Defence Minister Hulusi Akar and Director of National Intelligence Organization Hakan Fidan in Baku on November 10.

In the morning of November 10, Armenia, Azerbaijan and Russia signed an agreement to end the military conflict over the Nagorno-Karabakh region. Under the deal, Russian peacekeepers are deployed in the region to patrol frontlines. Turkey will also take part in the peacekeeping process. Turkey and Russia are going to sign a deal on creating a Turkish-Russian joint ceasefire monitoring centre.

“We have always wanted Turkey and Russia to play an equal role in the Armenian-Azerbaijani Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, and we have achieved this. We will talk about the future activities of this centre with you and with our Russian colleagues in order to establish this centre as soon as possible,” Aliyev said.

Aliyev described the establishment of the joint Turkish-Russian monitoring centre as a matter of great benefit.

“Because there is already a timetable for the withdrawal of Armenian armed forces from our lands. By the end of this month, they must withdraw from all our lands that are still under occupation. Therefore, the establishment of this centre in a short period of time is of great benefit. Welcome, welcome to your home,” Aliyev said.

The president mentioned that in a telephone conversation with his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan on November 10, they also exchanged views on the issue in question.

“Today, during a conversation with my dear brother, we also exchanged views on the activities of the Turkish-Russian joint ceasefire monitoring centre. I think this is a very important step. This is a new format of cooperation in the region,” Aliyev stressed.

He said that they congratulated each other on the great victory and discussed future work. Aliyev once again thanked Erdogan and the whole Turkish nation for their support.

“For all these 44 days, we, all the people of Azerbaijan, have always felt the support of brotherly Turkey. The broadcasts of Turkish television channels after the declaration was signed yesterday were very heartwarming. Our Turkish brothers rejoiced over this victory as over their own victory. This is the case. This is our joint victory, it is a confirmation of Turkish-Azerbaijani unity. Today, this unity is perhaps at the highest level in history,” he said.

The president hailed support expressed by Turkish officials, MPs, ministers, public activists, media representatives and the general public.

“This gave us extra strength and increased our enthusiasm. Today, of course, we are very happy that 30 years later we have finally liberated our ancestral lands from occupation,” he said.

In turn, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu congratulated Azerbaijan on Azerbaijan's victory.

“We once again congratulate you on your victory – your victory is ours – on this great victory. As the Commander-in-Chief, the heroic Azerbaijani Army under your leadership has demonstrated to friends and enemies what it is capable of, but it has also shown the strength of the Turks,” he said.

He praised Aliyev for his great leadership in resolving the conflict.

“Under your leadership, brotherly Azerbaijan has shown its presence both on the battlefield and at the negotiating table. Despite your victories on the battlefield, you have shown great leadership in resolving this conflict peacefully and through a ceasefire. Unfortunately, Armenia did not use these opportunities. I hope they will learn this time. Along with the victories on the battlefield, other lands of Azerbaijan will be returned to brotherly Azerbaijan under a short-term timetable, God willing,” he said.

Cavusoglu expressed Turkey’s support to Azerbaijan in the future as well.

“We are proud of your successes both on the battlefield and diplomatically. As Turkey, we, led by our esteemed President, have always said that we are with Azerbaijan both on the battlefield and at the table,” he said.

Cavusoglu noted that “in the subsequent process, as you said, we will discuss and evaluate the steps we will take, including the establishment of a joint monitoring centre”.

“We will do the necessary work together with our colleagues in accordance with your instructions and tasks. For this purpose, we have come to meet with you today and receive your instructions,” he said.

Ninety-three Azerbaijani civilians were killed and hundreds of others were injured in Armenia's indiscriminate missile attacks on Azerbaijani civilian settlements and cities between September 27 and November 10.

Since the counter-offensive operations began on September 27, the Azerbaijani army liberated five city centres, three settlements and over 220 villages, as well as some strategic heights from the occupation of Armenian forces.

Azerbaijan and Armenia are locked in a conflict over Azerbaijan’s Nagorno-Karabakh breakaway region, which along with seven adjacent regions was occupied by Armenian forces in a war in the early 1990s. More than 20,000 Azerbaijanis were killed and around one million were displaced as a result of the large-scale hostilities.