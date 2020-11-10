Azerbaijani defense minister extends condolences to Russian side

By Trend





Azerbaijani Defense Minister Colonel-General Zakir Hasanov sent a letter of condolences to Russian Defense Minister, General of the Army Sergei Shoigu, Trend reports.

"I am deeply saddened by the news of the tragic incident of Mi-24, which flew in close proximity to the Armenian-Azerbaijani state border, where the Russian Air Force helicopters had not been seen before, at night, at low altitude, outside the zone of radar detection of air defense, while active military clashes continued in the zone of the Armenian-Azerbaijani Nagorno-Karabakh conflict,” said Hasanov.

“We apologize to the Russian side on this tragic incident, which happened by accident and was not aimed against the Russian side,” Hasanov said.

“On behalf of the personnel of the Azerbaijani army and on my own behalf, I would like to express my sincere condolences to the families, relatives and friends of the deceased crew members and wish the injured people a quick recovery,” Hasanov said.

“Together with you, we mourn over the tragedy,” the minister added.