Announcement on liberation of Shusha spurs celebrations in Baku - LA Times

By Trend





The Los Angeles Times news agency has published an article highlighting the thoughts and emotions on the current state of Nagorno Karabakh conflict of Azerbaijanis who were displaced during the first Karabakh war, Trend reports.

In an article named “War uprooted them. Now it gives these Azerbaijanis hope” the author brings up quotes of many Azerbaijani IDPs, including Riza Hassanov, who, as the agency said, brightens at the mention of the fighting: “We’re happier than ever. We think we’re almost there. We rely on the army and believe in it.”

“For those displaced from Nagorno-Karabakh and its surrounding areas, who now number more than 1 million people spread among schools, dormitories and other temporary housing throughout Azerbaijan, it’s a reckoning long overdue,” the agency said.

“We don’t want another cease-fire. We’re only thinking of moving forward. Here in this school we feel like we’re in a cage,” the agency quotes Hassanov’s wife, 54-year-old Rana.

“Nizami Aghayev holds back angry tears as he recounts a recent attack that hit Seyidler, a village of squat farmhouses and barely-there dirt roads about 14 miles north of Ganja, Azerbaijan’s second-largest city. About 60 miles from the front line in Nagorno-Karabakh, Ganja was a recent target of what authorities say was an Armenian missile attack. The barrage killed his daughter, Zulaykha Shahnazarova, along with his son-in-law and 16-month-old granddaughter. Only 3-year-old Khadija survived the onslaught,” the agency said.

The author also noted that the announcement that Shusha city of Azerbaijan was liberated from Armenian occupation spurred celebrations in Baku, with drivers on the capital’s main thoroughfares honking their horns and people distributing flowers to passersby.

“Reasserting Azerbaijani sovereignty over Nagorno-Karabakh can’t come soon enough for 56-year-old Firidun Kadimov. On clear days, he said, he goes to a nearby road where he can see the village he was forced to leave more than 26 years ago. He has never lost hope of returning, and now hope has turned to excitement,” the author writes.



