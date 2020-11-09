Azerbaijan liberates Shusha and is one step away from full victory - Russian political analyst

By Trend





Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev announced that the Azerbaijani troops liberated Shusha city, Russian political analyst Sergei Markov wrote on his Facebook page, Trend reports on Nov. 8.

“This is the main moment of the war,” Markov said. "One can say that the second Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh war ended with the complete victory of Azerbaijan."

“Shusha is located between Khankendi and the territory of Armenia. Now the northern road is clogged with refugees from Khankendi,” Markov said. “The Azerbaijani troops do not show any aggression towards the refugees. Now there is a chance for Armenia to stop the war."

“If Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan gives an order to withdraw its troops from Nagorno-Karabakh region, in which these troops will soon be defeated, then military operations will stop and peace negotiations will begin,” the political analyst said.

“Otherwise, the war can turn into dealing the final blow to the surrounded Armenian troops, betrayed out of fear by their prime minister,” Markov added.

“President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has stated many times that the Armenians can safely remain on the territory of Azerbaijan, in which nothing threatens them. Azerbaijan with its ideology of multiculturalism is a modern multinational and multi-confessional country, in which about 30,000 Armenians live now and where all peoples are under the protection of a strong state,” the political analyst said.

“The war in Nagorno-Karabakh region will end soon anyway,” the political analyst said.

"It is already clear to everyone that Azerbaijan will soon fully restore its sovereignty over the entire territory of Nagorno-Karabakh region,” Markov said. “President Aliyev is becoming a national hero for Azerbaijan as the liberator of Nagorno-Karabakh region. Azerbaijan is one step away from full victory."