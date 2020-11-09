EU, Washington should congratulate Azerbaijan for liberating historic city of Shusha - US expert

By Trend





Azerbaijan and its great leader and Commander in Chief President Ilham Aliyev have emerged as the beacon with the liberation of legendary city of Shusha, Peter M. Tase, US expert, strategic adviser on international affairs and public diplomacy to governments, universities, and corporations in Europe and the Americas told Trend.

“We have to provide, from various international political platforms, secure all of the support, and convince European Union actors and Washington to openly commend and congratulate the Government of Azerbaijan for liberating the historic city of Shusha, a masterpiece of World history and the cradle Islamic Culture and Azerbaijani architecture,” Tase said.

Tase said he is convinced and the world must know the region is more secure and stable while the heroic army of Azerbaijan is liberating every inch of sovereign territory from the fascist army of Armenia and from Armenian terrorism.

“We must stand united to support Azerbaijan Armed Forces in its legitimate and heroic fight to recover all of the villages that belong to the people of Azerbaijan. I am extremely happy and delighted to know that Shusha has been liberated. Nagorno Karabakh is Azerbaijan,” Tase said.

Tase said he is delighted to celebrate the liberation of Shusha, a great and marvelous city of Azerbaijan and a historic, ancient center of Azerbaijani archaeology.

Armenian Armed Forces launched a large-scale military attack on positions of Azerbaijani army on the front line, using large-caliber weapons, mortars and artillery on Sept. 27. Azerbaijan responded with a counter-offensive along the entire front. Currently, Azerbaijan continues the liberation of its territories from Armenian troops.



Back in July 2020, Armenian Armed Forces violated the ceasefire in the direction of Azerbaijan's Tovuz district. As a result of Azerbaijan's retaliation, the opposing forces were silenced. The fighting continued the following days as well. Azerbaijan lost a number of military personnel members, who died fighting off the attacks of the Armenian Armed Forces.



The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian Armed Forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.



The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on the withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.