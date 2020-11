Liberating Shusha became possible with President Aliyev’s leadership, bravery of Azerbaijan’s troops – Sobhani

By Trend





Shusha’s liberation from Armenian occupation became possible with President Ilham Aliyev’s decisive leadership, bravery of Azerbaijan’s military, US expert, CEO of Caspian Group Holdings Rob Sobhani told Trend.

“The most important was the decisive leadership of President Ilham Aliyev and bravery of Azerbaijan’s military. Also, the diplomatic relations President Ilham Aliyev built over the years is a major reason for the success in liberating the occupied territories. Congratulations!” he added.

Sobhani believes Armenia has no choice but to surrender and sign a lasting peace agreement.

For Azerbaijan the challenge will be to work with international investors for rebuilding of liberated Azerbaijan territories, he noted.

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev announced that Shusha city was liberated from Armenian occupation on Nov. 8.

"With a feeling of boundless pride I state that Shusha city has been liberated from occupation! President Aliyev said while addressing people. “Shusha is ours! Karabakh is ours! I cordially congratulate the entire Azerbaijani people on this occasion! I cordially congratulate all Shusha residents!"

Armenian Armed Forces launched a large-scale military attack on positions of Azerbaijani army on the front line, using large-caliber weapons, mortars and artillery on Sept. 27. Azerbaijan responded with a counter-offensive along the entire front. Currently, Azerbaijan continues the liberation of its territories from Armenian troops.



Back in July 2020, Armenian Armed Forces violated the ceasefire in the direction of Azerbaijan's Tovuz district. As a result of Azerbaijan's retaliation, the opposing forces were silenced. The fighting continued the following days as well. Azerbaijan lost a number of military personnel members, who died fighting off the attacks of the Armenian Armed Forces.



The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian Armed Forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.



The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on the withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.