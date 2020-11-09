Liberation of Shusha prove that justice has been restored - Iranian MP

By Trend





The liberation of Shusha city from the occupation proved that justice has been restored, Iranian MP Ahmad Alirezabeighi told Trend.

The MP added that the crimes and atrocities committed by Armenians against women and children 28 years ago in Khojaly and other cities and villages of Karabakh had to be avenged.

"We are grateful to God that our zealous Azerbaijani brothers have achieved this," he said.

"I am proud and happy that Shusha has been liberated from occupation,” the MP said.

Alirezabeighi stressed that the people of Iran congratulate Azerbaijan with the Victory Day - the day of Shusha's liberation from the occupation.

The MP said the Azerbaijani state and Azerbaijani people have proved that they can liberate the occupied territories at the expense of their own strength if the matters aren't resolved through discussions.

Alirezabeighi reminded that the long-running discussions [on the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict] did not result in the return of the occupied territories of Azerbaijan.