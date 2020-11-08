President Ilham Aliyev, first lady Mehriban Aliyeva visited Alley of Honors and Alley of Martyrs

By Trend:

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Victorious Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev and first lady Mehriban Aliyeva have today visited the Alley of Honors and the Alley of Martyrs.

Trend reports that the head of state addressed the nation at the Alley of Martyrs.

President Ilham Aliyev and first lady Mehriban Aliyeva first paid respect to national leader Heydar Aliyev at the Alley of Honors.

President Ilham Aliyev laid a wreath at the tomb of national leader Heydar Aliyev.

The state anthem of Azerbaijan was played.

The head of state and his wife also paid tribute to prominent ophthalmologist, academician Zarifa Aliyeva.

They also put flowers at the graves of state figure Aziz Aliyev and physician, scientist Tamerlan Aliyev.

President Ilham Aliyev and first lady Mehriban Aliyeva then visited the Alley of Martyrs. The head of state and the first lady commemorated Azerbaijani heroes who gave their lives for the country`s independence and territorial integrity, and put flowers at their graves.

President Ilham Aliyev laid a wreath at the Eternal Flame monument.

The state anthem of Azerbaijan was played.

The head of state addressed the nation at the Alley of Martyrs.