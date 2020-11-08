Azerbaijan liberates its Shusha city after 28 years of Armenian occupation

Azerbaijan has liberated its Shusha city after 28 years of the Armenian occupation, President Ilham Aliyev said in an address to the nation on November 8.

"It is with great pride that I declare that the city of Shusha has been liberated from occupation! Shusha is ours! Karabakh is ours! I cordially congratulate all the people of Azerbaijan on this occasion! I cordially congratulate all the people of Shusha!”

Aliyev said that "November 8, 2020 will remain in Azerbaijan's history".

He attributed Azerbaijan’s success in liberating its territories to Azerbaijani soldiers and the unity of the Azerbaijani people.

The head of state said: “Giving this good news to the people of Azerbaijan on this historic day is perhaps one of the happiest days of my life. Dear Shusha, you are liberated! Dear Shusha, we are back! Dear Shusha we will revive you! Shusha is ours! Karabakh is ours! Karabakh is Azerbaijan!”

The president said that over 200 villages, cities, settlements have been liberated from the Armenian occupation since September 28. Aliyev noted that the liberated lands had been completely destroyed under the Armenian occupation.

Story will be updated.