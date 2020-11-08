Armenia shelling Azerbaijani settlements

Armenian armed forces fired at the Azerbaijani villages of Tartar, Aghdam, and Aghjabedi regions from 07:40 to 08:10 local time, the Defence Ministry reported today.

Units of the Azerbaijan Army took retaliatory measures to suppress the firing points of Armenian troops, the ministry said.

An Azerbaijani civilian was killed in Armenian missile attack on Barda district at 16:00 local time on November 6.



Ninety-three Azerbaijani civilians have been killed and hundreds other have been injured in Armenia's indiscriminate attacks since September 27.