Azerbaijan liberates new territories in Khojaly, Khojavend, Fuzuli, Jabrayil, Gubadli regions

The Azerbaijani Army has liberated more villages in Khojaly, Khojavend, Fuzuli, Jabrayil, Gubadli regions, President Ilham Aliyev announced on his Twitter account on November 7.

"Victorious Armed Forces of Azerbaijan liberated Yuxari Veyselli, Yuxari Seyidehmedli, Gorgan, Uchunju Mahmudlu, Gachar and Divanalilar villages of Fuzuli, Yukhari Mezre and Yanarhach villages of Jabrayil, Gezyan, Balasoltanli and Merdanli villages of Gubadli,"

"Beshdeli village of Zangilan, Garabulag and Moshmakhat villages of Khojaly, Atagut and Tsakuri of Khojavend. Long live Azerbaijan's Army! Karabakh is Azerbaijan!," the president’s Tweet reads.