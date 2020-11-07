Latest situation on Armenia-Azerbaijan clahes as of November 7

By Trend

During Nov.6-7, the Armenian troops have shelled the positions of units of Azerbaijani troops and settlements in different directions of the front from various small arms, cannons and mortars, Trend reports citing the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan.

Combat operations with varying intensity continued mainly in the Aghdere, Aghdam and Khojavend directions of the front. The Armenian troops, suffering losses in manpower and military equipment in various sectors of the front, were forced to retreat.

Among the Armenian troops’ personnel there are killed and wounded as a result of artillery shelling of combat positions of the 5th Mountain Rifle Regiment in the Aghdara direction of the front.

Several units of Armenian armed forces vehicles and mortar installations were damaged due to Azerbaijani Armed Forces' attacks.